Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires 5,240 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NiSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NiSource by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,988.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,242.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,990. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 113,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,830. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.48.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

