Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $481,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 52.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 452,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,460.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 425,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 453,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 284,388 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen set a $42.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $136,085.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $459,913.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at $459,913.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $37.77. 935,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,385. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.