Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 1,392 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Globant comprises about 2.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Globant by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 1,182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB traded up $3.67 on Monday, hitting $92.16. 15,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 0.90. Globant SA has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $112.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Globant had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.90.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

