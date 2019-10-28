Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 584 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BB&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in BB&T by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in BB&T by 49.6% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BB&T in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in BB&T in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.00. 3,058,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,657. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

BBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BB&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock valued at $713,290,667. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

