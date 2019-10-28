Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. KLA-Tencor accounts for about 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC traded up $4.87 on Monday, hitting $174.81. 131,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,036. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.50 and a 200-day moving average of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.71. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $170.29.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $215,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total value of $1,243,925.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,570. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

