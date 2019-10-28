Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cintas by 229.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $295.00 target price on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $271.67. 25,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,110. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $272.64. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.37 and a 200-day moving average of $243.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.