Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Biegel & Waller LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.70. 1,213,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,478,438. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.36. The company has a market capitalization of $531.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.82.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total transaction of $23,208,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,287,038 shares of company stock worth $789,982,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

