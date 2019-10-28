Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,545,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,130.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 243,452 shares worth $28,252,925. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.99. 3,715,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.57 and its 200-day moving average is $113.35. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 35.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

