Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.92 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 380.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,457 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

