Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 2,477 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,518,644,000 after purchasing an additional 470,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.99. The company had a trading volume of 801,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,478,438. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.36. The stock has a market cap of $531.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.82.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $23,173,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,287,038 shares of company stock valued at $789,982,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

