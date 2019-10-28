Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 4,156 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,654,000 after acquiring an additional 199,303 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EEFT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.51. 4,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.35. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.78 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.22.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

