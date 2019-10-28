Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $837,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,093. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW traded up $3.31 on Monday, reaching $578.24. 448,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $547.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $362.41 and a fifty-two week high of $581.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.62.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

