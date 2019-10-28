Shonn D. Stahlecker Sells 10,000 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $73,100.00.

LEVI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.15. 27,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

LEVI has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4,149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,269,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $68,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,592,606 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,894,000 after buying an additional 1,392,606 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,318,981 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,540,000 after buying an additional 1,003,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,405,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $71,115,000 after buying an additional 848,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,672,000. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.