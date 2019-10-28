Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Down to $317.45

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $318.18, but opened at $317.45. Shopify shares last traded at $324.48, with a volume of 89,357 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC set a $350.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $325.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

