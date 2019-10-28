Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSTG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 211.14 ($2.76).

LON:HSTG opened at GBX 184.50 ($2.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. Hastings Group has a 12 month low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.07). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 194.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hastings Group’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

