Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for VR Education (LON:VRE)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of VR Education (LON:VRE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON VRE opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. VR Education has a 1 year low of GBX 5.51 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.89.

VR Education Company Profile

Vr Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Ltd, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, a social education and presentation platform that allows educators and corporate trainers to share their own content in a virtual setting for students.

