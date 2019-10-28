Short Interest in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Increases By 55.9%

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the September 15th total of 943,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 449,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll acquired 68,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,222.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,583.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,462,193 shares of company stock worth $73,912,528 in the last 90 days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 290.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $829,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $4,133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 242,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,652. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.92. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $37.12.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.64 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 34.94% and a negative net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.