Short Interest in Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Decreases By 43.5%

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bancorp of New Jersey stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.39. 2,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,950. Bancorp of New Jersey has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bancorp of New Jersey stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of Bancorp of New Jersey as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Bancorp of New Jersey

Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

