Short Interest in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Rises By 30.1%

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,936. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.99.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $76,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Papa acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,916,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,872,000 after buying an additional 127,800 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,376,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,040,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 306,304 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

