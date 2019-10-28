Short Interest in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) Grows By 125.2%

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 125.2% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SAUC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,855. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. Diversified Restaurant has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diversified Restaurant stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Diversified Restaurant worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

