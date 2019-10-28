Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Decreases By 25.0%

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of EDRY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of -0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million. EuroDry had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EDRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of EuroDry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

