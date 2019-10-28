Short Interest in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Rises By 59.3%

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the September 15th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $119,533.50. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 446,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,918. The company has a market capitalization of $728.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 96.11%. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.