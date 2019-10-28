Short Interest in Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Declines By 25.5%

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pro-Dex stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,137. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 47,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pro-Dex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

