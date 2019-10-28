Short Interest in Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Increases By 35.5%

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SACH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 741.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 464,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 167,916 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 85,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pension Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Shares of Sachem Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.61. 56,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,509. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.