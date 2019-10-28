Short Interest in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Increases By 32.3%

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,609.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Telephone & Data Systems stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 673,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,908. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.