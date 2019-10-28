Short Interest in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expands By 42.1%

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 558,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $85.50.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.37 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

In other TransUnion news, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $362,796.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,720 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

