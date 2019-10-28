Short Interest in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Declines By 38.4%

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMT. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 373.4% in the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 326,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 257,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 101,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

TRMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tremont Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMT traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 80,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,485. The company has a current ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $42.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.22%.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.