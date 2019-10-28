Short Interest in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Increases By 30.2%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 806,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 523,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ WPRT traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 115,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.41. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPRT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen set a $4.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,168,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,622,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 255,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.