Sidoti Analysts Give Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) a $82.00 Price Target

Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $70.15. 512,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,259. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $97,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,451.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $448,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,402.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,563. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,764,000 after buying an additional 344,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,352,000 after buying an additional 186,781 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,252,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,072,000 after buying an additional 346,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

