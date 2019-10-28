Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Trading Up 3.4%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.91, approximately 221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

