Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,945,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,483,492 shares.The stock last traded at $0.20 and had previously closed at $0.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.16. On average, research analysts predict that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNNA. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

