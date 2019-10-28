Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $39.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Nomura upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

