Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.30

Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 23236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

