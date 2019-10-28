Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 1,270.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 120.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,891,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,743 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 20.3% during the second quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,353,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,103,000 after acquiring an additional 397,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the second quarter worth $37,073,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,088.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $13,936,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA Inc has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.