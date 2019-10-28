Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Short Interest Update

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,235. Sky Solar has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sky Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Sky Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

