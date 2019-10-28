SKYCITY Entertainment Group (ASX:SKC) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$3.62 ($2.57) and last traded at A$3.63 ($2.57), approximately 43,284 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.64 ($2.58).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82.

Get SKYCITY Entertainment Group alerts:

In other news, insider Murray Jordan purchased 39,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.85 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,008.83 ($106,389.24).

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Company Profile (ASX:SKC)

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming, entertainment, hotel, convention, hospitality, recreation, and tourism sectors in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through SKYCITY Auckland, Rest of New Zealand, Adelaide Casino, SKYCITY Darwin, and International Business segments.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SKYCITY Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYCITY Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.