Slack (NYSE:WORK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.86

Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 1684166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Several analysts recently commented on WORK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $44.00 price target on shares of Slack and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 31,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $974,516.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $44,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,858 shares of company stock worth $8,225,523.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth about $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth about $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth about $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth about $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth about $118,808,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

