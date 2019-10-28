Snap-on’s (SNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.60.

Snap-on stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.33. 247,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,135. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Snap-on’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

