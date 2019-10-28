Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Socket Mobile stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

