Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of ($5.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.93) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.28. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $380.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 40.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 118.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 21,794.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 8.6% in the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 319,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 49.0% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 157,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

