Sohu.com (SOHU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Sohu.com to post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Sohu.com has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $-0.8–0.55 EPS and its Q3 guidance at ($0.80-0.55) EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.38 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SOHU opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $380.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOHU. BidaskClub lowered Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

