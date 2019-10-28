Somerset Trust Co Buys 944 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

NYSE:XOM opened at $69.25 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

