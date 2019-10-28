Sony (SNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Sony to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Sony had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Sony to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sony alerts:

NYSE:SNE opened at $58.51 on Monday. Sony has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Separately, Gabelli initiated coverage on Sony in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.74.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.