Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.84

Shares of Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.84 ($0.59) and last traded at A$0.84 ($0.60), with a volume of 850183 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.84 ($0.59).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.21. The company has a market cap of $645.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21.

Get Southern Cross Media Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Southern Cross Media Group’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

In other news, insider Grant Blackley acquired 379,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$467,056.17 ($331,245.51).

About Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL)

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. The company operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 6 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.