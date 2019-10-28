Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading Up 25%

Sparta Capital Ltd (CVE:SAY) shares were up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 92,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 million and a PE ratio of -16.67.

About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, sale, and service of a range of complementary products. The company is involved in the optimization of energy consumption in the commercial and manufacturing sectors; construction and energy through biomass conversion; energy conservation in mining; and energy savings in transportation.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.