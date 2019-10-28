SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Update

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 709,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.80. 507,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $495.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in SpartanNash by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in SpartanNash by 45.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in SpartanNash by 139.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

