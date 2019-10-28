SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Position Boosted by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 720.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 272.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,794.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

