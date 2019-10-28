SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 4.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 12,802,125 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,092,000 after buying an additional 540,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,751,000 after buying an additional 261,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,087,000 after buying an additional 378,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY stock opened at $301.60 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.20 and its 200 day moving average is $292.43.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.