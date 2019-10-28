SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Jentner Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $60.92 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

