SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Lifted by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,392,000 after acquiring an additional 252,518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 191.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,057 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,366,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 45.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 771.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $356.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $284.45 and a 12-month high of $362.89.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3726 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

